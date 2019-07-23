Counties to build special classrooms for children with Autism

12 counties are in the process of passing motions for the establishment of special classrooms in all ECD centers across all the wards.

This they say will boost support among minors suffering from Autism.

Garrisa and Nyandarua County assemblies have already passed motions for the establishment of the special ECD centers.

The program is being done with the support of Autism Lights International, a non-governmental organization championing for the rights of children living with Autism.

Already the organization has held a sensitization meeting with residents and parents of Kimaru Special School in Nyandarua County on the same.

Autism Lights International Director for Policy Wamaratu Chege said children living with Autism have been neglected and subjected mistreatment due to their condition.

He said there is need for all children living with autism to have access to quality education and this can only be done if specific educational centers are set up in schools.

Chege said they are committed as an organization to see that all the children with the disorder are protected and given special care so as to live normal lives just like other kids.

“The motions being passed seek to have County Governors build special ECD centers in all schools for children living with the condition and we are glad that Garrisa and Nyandarua Counties have begun the process of implementing the laws passed last week”.

Chege at the same time said the organization with other stakeholders will roll out a national survey so as to determine the exact numbers of children with Autism.

He said current statistics indicate that one in forty children suffers from the condition but they are determined to get the real numbers so as to be able to offer help at the local level.

“Autism is a development Disorder of variable severity that is characterized by difficulty in social interaction and communication by restricted or repetitive patterns of thought and behavior”.

Speaking during the meeting Kirita Ward MCA Justus Gaita from Nyandarua County urged the Governor to implement the new law by building at least one ECD center in all the wards for children with Autism.