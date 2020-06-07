Counties to have 300 bed capacity for Covid-19 cases in two weeks

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says County governments will now have to enhance their capacity by ensuring they dedicate a minimum of 300 isolation beds to the management of COVID-19 disease within the next two weeks.

The CS says this is to prepare for any possible upsurge of infections, when the various restrictions are lifted and the country eventually opens up.

At the same time, the CS urged all the 47 County Emergency Response Committees to take advantage of the two-week period and accelerate the achievement of their planned activities.

In particular, he said they should prioritize the attainment of the 300 bed capacity for COVID-19 cases as directed by Head of State

The CS says preparations are in top gear to roll out the home and community-based care protocol which entails among other things the training of health and community workers.

On the other hand, the CS noted a rise in the sale of alcohol and directed those doing it to stop and follow the guidelines issued.

He said that the directive of closing down bars and other joints that sell alcohol has not been lifted and the government will not hesitate to revoke licenses of bars serving alcohol against COVID-19 rules.

” The directive that closed down bars that sell alcohol has not been lifted. We have noted various facilities opening for business and selling alcohol to clients and I want to caution the owners that anyone who defies the directive, will have their license permanently withdrawn.”