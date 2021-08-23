Counties total disbursement reach Kshs. 2.4 trillion, Treasury says

The National Treasury says county governments have cumulatively received an estimated Kshs. 2.4 trillion since 2013 when they came into operation.

According to latest figures from Treasury, 90.5% of of the payments were in form of equitable revenue share, 3.6% conditional grant as part of shareable revenue, 5.4% being the additional conditional allocations and 0.3% being conditional transfers towards COVID-19 in the fiscal year 2019/20.

“In all years, equitable revenue share to County Governments has been well above the minimum threshold defined in Article 203(2) of the Constitution, and has been fully disbursed in accordance with Article 219 of the Constitution,” said Yatani.

According to Yatani, since the Jubilee Administration came to power in 2013, aggregate annual payments to County Governments grew by 203.3 billion or 103.9% from Kshs. 195.7 billion in FY 2013/14 to Kshs. 398.9 billion in the FY 2020/21.

In the FY2020/21 the devolved units received Kshs. 346.2 billion as equitable share from revenue raised by the Kenya Revenue Authority.

“This comprised of Kshs. 316.5 billion appropriations as per the County Allocation Revenue Formula (CARA) and Kshs. 29.7 billion accruing balances from FY 2019/20,” added Yatani.

The units further received additional Kshs. 47.5 billion in FY2020/21 comprising Kshs. 7.4 billion from the equitable share, Kshs. 9.4 billion from Kenya Roads Boad (KRB) under the Roads Maintenance Levy Fund (RMLF) where they are required to set aside 15% of RMLF for county roads, and Kshs. 30.7 billion from external loans and grants to supplement financing of devolved functions according to the Treasury.

However, Treasury did not disburse Kshs. 3.1 billion in conditional allocation on what CS Yatani blames on County Governments failure to adhere requirements of specific conditional allocations.

“The aggregate payments to County Governments in FY2020/21 with respect to CARA, 2020 allocation amounted to Kshs. 364.7 billion which represents 98.6% of CARA, 2020 allocation,” added Yatani.

Delays by Accounting Officers of some ministries responsible for specific conditional grants to submit written instructions to the National Treasury to release payments as stipulated in the Guidelines for the Management of Intergovernmental Fiscal Transfers also cost counties another Kshs. 1.04 billion in FY2020/21.

“As a result, the exchequer could not disburse Kshs. 216 million for Instruments for Devolution Advice and Support (IDEA) grant, Kshs. 528 million for Water Tower Protection, Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Programme (WaTER) and Kshs. 300 million for the Nothern Kenya Drought Resilient Programme,” said CS Yatani.

Cumulatively, in the eight financial years, Nairobi County received the highest allocation at Kshs. 115.5 billion followed by Turkana County with Kshs. 84.8 billion and Kakamega County 82.9 billion.

Lamu County received the lowest cumulative amount of Kshs. 21.2 billion, followed by Isiolo County and Elgeyo Marakwet County with Kshs. 30.2 billion and Kshs. 30.3 billion respectively.

Treasury says payments to counties per person (per capita) now stands at Kshs. 8,388 from Kshs. 4,114 in FY 2013/14.

“This translates to an annual average of Kshs. 6,404 with Nairobi receiving the least at Kshs. 3,285 and Lamu the highest with Kshs. 18,291.”