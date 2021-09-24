Counties urged to allocate resources for School-Based deworming program

The Ministry of Health has called upon County Governments to participate in the National School-Based Deworming Program in efforts to give millions of Kenyan children a worm-free childhood.

The deworming program undertaken in conjunction with the Ministry of Education has since its inception targeted to treat at least six million children aged 3-14 years in areas at risk of worm infection each year.

However, the Acting Director of Medical Services and Head Directorate of Preventive and Promotive Health at the Ministry of Health Dr. Andrew Mulwa says Kenya has about 12 million children in need of deworming but the program is able to reach only half of the number due to constraints in resources.

“Deworming for children should be done twice a year in every six months but we are unable to martial the resources. What we are doing is once a year deworming which is better than not deworming at all. We all have a role to play because health care is devolved function, as the Ministry meets the once a year target, the counties should also commit their resources to meet the second dose of worm treatment,” he states

Dr. Mulwa avers that deworming has great economic benefits in that school performance among children improves enabling them to grow into responsible adults which in turn yields more taxes for the country.

“Research has shown that for every shilling invested in deworming gives returns of up to Ksh. 25,000 because this cohort of children will grow up with higher potential than they would if they had not been dewormed.”

Dr. Mulwa warns that leaving worms untreated leads to poor brain development and frequent school absenteeism due to abdominal pains.

“Children may be getting enough food intake but the food is not available for the children for growth leading to malnutrition. This could also cause anemia thus affecting their well-being and lack of participation in children-related activities such as sports,” he adds.

The Ministry of Health has identified 27 counties with the highest burden of worm infections in Western, Eastern, and Coastal regions attributed to poor sanitation.

The most common types of worms include; Tapeworms, Roundworms as well as Bilharzia caused by parasitic worms.

Dr. Mulwa acknowledges that maintaining high standards of hygiene is key in preventing exposure to some of the common worms.

“Covid-19 emergence has strengthened school sanitation. Schools have ensured there is proper ventilation and waste disposal as well as the availability of clean water to ensure the environment is safe for children. The government is also working with community health workers to ensure homes meet the required standards of hygiene.”

The National School Based Deworming program has delivered over sixty million doses of worm treatment in the country and aims to expand the program to reach more children once more resources are allocated.