Counties urged to expand ICU facilities as Covid-19 cases surge

County Governments have been urged to expand their Intensive Care Units (ICU) facilities due to the increase of Covid-19 cases.

While addressing the media, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe also noted that most Referral Hospitals in Nairobi were being over-stretched and urged them to start looking after Covid-19 patients in their regions.

“Moving forward Counties will have to take care of the positive cases at County level. Nairobi is already feeling the stress and can’t accommodate everyone,” said CS Kagwe.

“We have asked the county taskforce committees to identify areas we can convert to isolation facilities,” he said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Health CS took time to plead to Kenyans about adhering to the Ministry’s laid down protocols to curb the rising infection rate the country is witnessing.

“We are asking for cooperation and responsible behaviour in the fight against COVID-1. I urge Kenyans to be determined to fight this wave. This is not the time to tire but to invigorate our determination so we do not fall on the wayside,” he said.

On Covid-19 vaccination, the Health Ministry disclosed that over 20,000 people have already received the vaccine during the first phase which covers all listed by the Ministry as front-line workers.

The Ministry also dispelled fears on the vaccine saying there no cause for alarm.

The Ministry of Health said it will continue with the roll out of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine even with safety concerns being raised.

The Ministry claims no single case of adverse side effects has been reported among those who have received the jab so far.

“The suspension of AstraZeneca in some countries has caused anxiety. There is no cause for alarm. In Africa 850,000 doses have been distributed with 1,110 cases have been reported but only five have warranted investigation,” said Dr Akhwale.