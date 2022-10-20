Counties urged to increase surveillance on Cholera outbreak

The Ministry of Health has directed County Directors of Health to immediately notify all health workers of the Cholera outbreak and watch out for patients with watery diarrhoea of acute onset.

Acting Director of Health Dr Patrick Amoth says the county health management should conduct active search for acute watery diarrhoea in health facilities and within the communities for missed/unreported cases, and strengthen surveillance activities up to the village level.

“They should ensure 100% case-based reporting, strengthen the involvement of laboratory personnel in disease surveillance for timely confirmation as well as ensure that all health workers are conversant with the case definition and are sensitized on potential Cholera outbreak,” he said.

Dr Amoth said sub-county health management teams will also be expected to step up weekly IDSR reporting to ensure that over 90% of facilities are reporting, enhance sharing of information between sub-counties and conduct support supervision on a more regular basis.

“The Sub-county health management teams should re-activate the outbreak management teams at all levels, improve lab capacity for specimen collection and shipment, enhance involvement of other stakeholders e.g county and sub-county commissioners, communities, water agencies & partners,” He said.

Other measures include developing an appropriate preparedness and response plan for sub-counties to prevent propagation of any potential outbreak and plan for sustained contact tracing, ensuring isolation of cholera cases in the wards as well as strengthening community sensitisation.

According to the Ministry, cholera transmission is closely linked to inadequate environmental management.

Typical at-risk areas include peri-urban slums, where basic infrastructure is not available, as well as camps for IDPs or refugees, where minimum requirements of clean water and sanitation are not met.

He said cholera is an extremely virulent disease which affects both children and adults and can kill within hours. People with low immunity – such as malnourished children or people living with HIV – are at a greater risk of death if infected.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...