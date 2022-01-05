Counties urged to strengthen emergency operation centres as Covid-19 cases surge

The Council of Governors now wants counties to strengthen emergency operation centres as the COVID-19 infection rate continues to rise among the devolved units. Between December 27th 2021 and the 4th of January 2022, counties have reported 21,217 cases of the deadly disease with 73 deaths associated with the pandemic reported during a similar period. As of Wednesday, Kenya’s coronavirus positivity rate stands at 25.6% …..after 2,216 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours from 8,669 samples tested. Purity Museo reports.

  

Latest posts

Cinemas and Theatres in Kenya : Focus on Reuben Odaga’s film ‘Nafsi’

KBC Videos

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives in Kenya for a two-day official visit

KBC Videos

Mudavadi denies claims that he is in talks with Ruto

KBC Videos

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More