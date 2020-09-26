Counties vow to find lasting solution to rising cases of insecurity

West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet County leaders have resolved to address the rising cases of insecurity at Chemsto area along the border of the two Counties.

The leaders held a peace meeting in the area three weeks after four people were gunned down by suspected bandits.

Led by County Commissioners from the two Counties, the leaders said banditry attacks have destabilized the peace accord signed between the two communities at Chesogon.

West Pokot County Commissioner Apollo Okello said they have recovered 5 guns which have been in the hands of bandits for the past three weeks.

He said the communities living in the area have surrendered150 guns since they started peace meetings a year ago and have now agreed to embrace peace.

Apolo said out of the forty one cows stolen in the last one month, thirty seven have been recovered.

Elgeyo Marakwet County Commissioner Dr Ahmed Omar called on the locals to identify the bandits for peace to thrive.

He lauded the efforts of peace committees led by elders which have been at the fore front in helping pursue stolen livestock.

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo urged those still possession of illegal fire arms to surrender them to the authorities.

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos on the other hand said the two communities have made great strides in by surrendering illegal guns to show commitment in embracing peace.

Sigor MP Peter Lochakapong said they haunt down the criminals in the area until a lasting solution n peace is found, sentiments echoed by Marakwet East MP Kangogo Bowen.