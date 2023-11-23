Counties with highest number of underage, male candidates

Five counties once again recorded the highest number of underage candidates who sat the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE).

While giving the candidates’ profiles, Education Cabinet Secretary who only gave the figures in percentages said the counties of Baringo (7.30%), Wajir 27(6.37%), Bomet (5.99%), Kericho (5.82%), and West Pokot (5.57%) had registered the highest entries of pupils aged 12 years and below.

Compared to last year, the data was the same for Garissa (25.86%), Turkana (24.50%), Kwale (16.09%), Kilifi (15.66%) and Mandera (33.90%) which had the highest percentages of candidates who were 18 years and above.

Machogu who Thursday announced the results of the last cohort to sit for KCPE, said majority of the candidates were in the appropriate age bracket of 13-15 years.

“The highest number of candidates in the KCPE Examination were in the appropriate age bracket of 13-15 years (1,023,859; 72.31%), a trend which has been observed over the last five years” he noted.

Additionally, 10 counties had a significant entry of more male than female candidates.

The counties are Mandera which had (62.77%:37.23%), Garissa (61.47%:38.53%) Turkana(57.00%:43.00%), Wajir (56.91%:43.09%).

Others are Machakos(52.79%:47.21%), Nyamira (52.40%:47.60%); Samburu(52.39%:47.61%); Baringo (52.13%:47.87%), Nandi 26(52.05%:47.95%); and Makueni (52.03%:47.97%) counties.

Isiolo (48.25%:51.75%) county recorded a significant entry of more females.