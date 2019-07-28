The Country is facing a severe shortage of Public Health Officers and Technicians at hospitals across the Country. Chairman Public Health Officers and Technicians Council Simon Kimani has revealed.

Speaking after MKU received accreditation to offer Bachelor of Science Degree in Environmental Health, Kimani said currently the Country has 4000 registered public health officers against a population of approximately 45 million citizens.

This he said translates to one officer being responsible for the health and safety of about eleven thousand two hundred and fifty citizens.

Kimani said the shortage has seriously affected the health sector saying it’s very difficult to monitor public health service delivery in the Country. Records available at the Council indicate that over 4,000 Public Health Officers and Technicians are urgently required to address the emerging Environmental Health challenges across the Country.

He has now urged the National and County Governments and the private sector to accelerate employment of public Health Officers and Technicians so as to provide community public health services through promotion of good hygiene and sanitation.

Kimani however said increase in health workforce alone cannot guarantee value in health service delivery. This he said requires improved quality of professional training to produce competent skilled health workforce.

He called on universities and colleges offering any health related course to improve their standards of training saying this will ensure those graduating are conversant with what is expected of them sentiments echoed by MKU Vice Chancellor Prof. Stanley Waudo.