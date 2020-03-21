American country music legend Kenny Rogers has died aged 81

The world-renowned vocalist died “peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family” according to a statement published by the family on Twitter.

The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family. https://t.co/adxAgiMW2s pic.twitter.com/nggWiiotMT — Kenny Rogers (@_KennyRogers) March 21, 2020

Known for such hits as “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “Islands in the Stream,” and “Lucille,” Rogers died peacefully at home in Sandy Springs, of natural causes at 10:25 p.m., the statement said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Rogers later developed “The Gambler” into a series of television movies in which he starred.

A family representative said he “passed away peacefully at home from natural causes”.

Rogers topped pop and country charts during the 1970s and 1980s and won three Grammy awards.

Known for his husky voice and ballads including The Gambler, Lucille and Coward Of The County, his career spanned more than six decades.

He once summed up his popularity by explaining that he believed his song “say what every man wants to say and that every woman wants to hear”.

He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013 and, that same year received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Country Music Association.

In their statement, his family said he “left an indelible mark on the history of American music”.

A keen businessman, Rogers also led several ventures over the years, mainly in property and the restaurant sector.

He was married five times and had five children.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold a small service in the coming week.