Country staring at a possible shortage of contraceptives

The Country is staring at a possible shortage of contraceptives following disruptions in the supply chain occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi warns that the pandemic is threatening to reverse the gains made in access to family planning services and information.

Mwangangi spoke when she led Kenya in marking the world contraceptive day, as it emerged that women are shying away from seeking reproductive health services for fear of contracting Covid-19 within the hospital facility.

She says COVID-19 has disrupted the supply chain and limited the availability of contraceptives resulting into an increase in unplanned pregnancies.

For the last seven months, Kenya has recorded a surge in the numbers of unintended pregnancies linked to the pandemic with teenage girls the most affected.

At the same time, Mwangangi hailed the progress made so far in enhancing access to family planning services and information citing that the number of births per mother had dipped to 3.4 from 4.8 13 years ago.

Stakeholders called for a multi-sectoral approach to ensure that every woman regardless of her financial status accesses this essential service.

Dr. Mwangangi also emphasized the need for both the National and County Governments to devise ways to address the gap on funding for family planning.

She said that Kenya exceeded its 2020 target of 58% modern contraceptive use by married women.

The theme for this year’s celebrations was centered on sustaining family planning services during the covid-19 pandemic.