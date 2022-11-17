‘County 49’ airs finale as season comes to a close

All 13 episodes are now streaming on Showmax.

It started with the swearing-in of a new female governor and ended with a funeral ceremony but has Bwatele County finally found its saviour and at what price? That is the question that remains as the Kenyan original comes to a close.

The Kenyan political thriller delivered a season full of twists, traitors, unexpected alliances, secret love affairs, history lessons and troubled pasts that found their way to the present, shocking deaths, bomb threats, and one man’s resolve to save Bwatele from the repercussions of it all.

During its premiere, County 49 broke the record for the most first-day views on Showmax in Kenya on 25 August, claiming the spot previously held by The Real Housewives of Lagos. The show has also remained in the top 10 most-watched titles on Showmax during its thirteen-week run.

Speaking of wins, County 49 has also been nominated for five awards at the Kalasha Awards 2022 – Best TV Drama, Best Lead Actor in a TV Drama (for Peter Kawa), Best Supporting Actress (for Nyokabi Macharia), Best Supporting Actor (for James Webbo) and Best Viewers’ Choice (TV Drama).

For the show’s actors like Kawa, County 49 has been an unforgettable experience. This was Kawa’s first TV lead role, even with an acting career spanning over 10 years.

When the show kicks off, Kawa’s character Malik is nothing more than a disgraced officer,; the consequences of his involvement with the now deposed corrupt governor Okusimba (Ainea Ojiambo).

Kawa described his character Malik as a man who is looking for redemption, and the only way to earn it is to save the world around him.

“He has a close family – his wife and son – that he wants to take care of. That’s the world around him that he wants to save. But he always wants to push himself the extra mile to save the next person – his neighbour, the constituents (of Bwatele) and even the entire government,” Kawa said.

In the final episode titled ‘Dying For Freedom’, Malik once again fights to save Bwatele from its biggest threat yet as Okusimba delivers his one last big act of vengeance.

Following its finale, County 49 will be replaced by Pepeta, the new Showmax Original crime drama that premieres on Thursday 24 November 2022.

