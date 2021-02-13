County administrator puts Mombasa’s land grabbers and speculators on notice

Mombasa County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo has put land grabbers and speculators in the region on notice.

Kitiyo said the land grabbing menace is to blame for many crimes such as murders that happen in the region.

He urged local leaders and residents to join the police in the fight against drug abuse and illicit brew in the area.

Speaking at a security meeting in Kisauni sub county Kitiyo said the law must be followed by both residents and investors in the acquisition of land anywhere in the coastal county.

Kitiyo further noted that local chiefs are also to blame for not taking action despite knowing the individuals involved in the illegal activities in their areas of jurisdiction.

He said residents have for long raised the alarm over the thriving land grabbing in the area and has warned that those taking part in land invasions would be dealt with severely by the security agencies.

Kitiyo has directed chiefs, their assistants and community leaders to act against land grabbers and speculators contending that land invasion are a breach of the law that would not be entertained under his watch.

The county administrator also directed the police to launch a fresh crackdown on illicit drug peddlers and brewers of illicit brews blaming it on the rise in criminal activities.

He has urged the public to support the security agencies in the fight against crime, drug trafficking and land grabbing.

He asked chiefs and their assistants to fight the drug and substance abuse in the region otherwise the young generation would be destroyed and cases of crime would soar.