County Assembly adjourns amid House leadership row

West Pokot County Assembly was on Thursday evening forced to adjourn for lack of quorum amid an ongoing house leadership row.

Irate MCAs from the majority side frustrated the efforts of the Speaker to conduct house business after they boycotted the session.

Only 6 MCAs were in the chambers among them the Majority Leader as well as 5 MCAs from the Minority jubilee party.

Security officers had a rough time controlling the MCAs who had threatened to storm the Assembly regardless of the guideline on social distancing to curb the spread of Covid 19.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The standoff comes days after Kanu MCAs ousted the County assembly Majority Leader Thomas Ng’olesya and replaced him with Weiwei ward representative David Kapelisiwa.

The Chief whip Maddy Polokou is also said to have been replaced by Endough ward representative Evanson Lomadunyi for not supporting the County Government agenda.

An armed contingent of police officers was deployed to provide security as the disagreement between the two factions threatened to spill into chaos.

Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat has however dismissed the changes made by the MCAs and has even written to the Speaker saying the party wasn’t consulted.

Already 12 KANU MCAs have been summoned to appear before the party’s disciplinary committee for failing to toe the party’s line. .

Speaker Catherine Mukenyang said she had no option other than to adjourn the session saying the house couldn’t accommodate all KANU MCAs due to social distancing rules.

And with those in leadership positions still fighting on who holds which position, KANU MCAs have now threatened to impeach the Speaker accusing her of favoritism.