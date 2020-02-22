County Assembly Forum proposes financial autonomy

The County Assembly Forum (CAF) is now proposing that wards get 45 percent of the total budget allocated to respective counties.

In part of their proposal to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) taskforce, the South Rift cluster that has seven counties noting that county assemblies should have financial autonomy.

The wards rep from Laikipia, Nakuru, Narok, Bomet, Kericho, Samburu and Kericho said that the revenue to the wards should be factored through the Ward Equitable Development Fund.

This emerged at the end of a two day workshop of the MCAs in Lake Naivasha Resort where the cluster said that it would be presenting its recommendations to the BBI taskforce.

According to the forum secretary Kipkurui Chepkwony, they fully back the idea of increasing funds allocation to counties.

“We agree with all the other seven Clusters of CAF that the minimum shareable revenue to County Governments be put at least 45 percent,” said the Tinderet MCA.

He added that BBI should ensure that the County Assemblies were empowered and facilitated to ensure that the billions of shillings that go to County Governments were well spent.

“We continue to petition for full financial autonomy of the County Assemblies without reliance on the executive,” he said.

Chepkwony said that they wanted the structure of the National Parliament replicated in county assemblies so that if MPs are appointed as Ministers then MCAs are also appointed as CECs.

“In the coming months we shall hold an AGM for all MCAs and we shall combine our recommendations and hand them to the BBI taskforce,” he said.

On his part, the forum chairman Ndegwa Wahome said that they were against the proposal for regional governments noting that Kenyans were currently over-represented.

Wahome who is also the Nyandarua Assembly Speaker, said that the current system should be strengthened adding that wards should be funded as one way of addressing the challenges facing Wanjiku.

“We support the calls to have wards get 45 percent of the total revenue allocated to particular county as this will spur growth in the grassroots,” he said.

Addressing the press, Wahome lashed out at the State over the manner that it was handling the issue of locusts which were spreading fast from one county to the other.

“We are concerned by the manner that the government is treating the locust menace which has ended up destroying crops and impoverishing our already poor electorate,” he said.