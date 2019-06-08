County census committees formed and inaugurated in all counties

County census committees have been formed and inaugurated in all the 47 counties to ensure that all the necessary preparatory build up activities for enumerating persons within counties on the census nights are up to speed.

The census, the eighth since 1948 will be conducted on the night of 24th and 25th up to August 31st this year.

The government expects to get accurate and up to date data on the population in terms of demographic, social and economic characteristics as well as housing conditions and household amenities for proper planning.

Bungoma County Commissioner Stephen Kihara said during the inauguration of his committee that this year’s census will be unique from all the previous year’s censuses which were conducted manually as it will be conducted using mobile technology.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



He said that the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics adopted the mobile technology in cartographic mapping and plans to use the same during the census and enumeration exercise slated for August.

Enumerators enlisted will use mobile devices to capture the information and transmit it electronically to the KNBS central servers.

The data collected will provide the government with crucial information that is essential for evidence based development planning, administrative and policy decisions, and research hence the need for complete and accurate data.

The county census committees will play a crucial role in early preparations to oversee several activities towards the realization of a successful exercise.

The committee will be in charge of the general administration of all activities at the county level in consultation with the national committees.

The committee will also undertake census publicity and advocacy activities in the county besides making security arrangements for all census personnel and materials and instruments under their control.

Kihara called for transparency and inclusivity in the recruitment of enumerators considering the cosmopolitan nature of the county to avoid complaints.

He instructed the Deputy County Commissioners to steer clear from sidelining deserving cases to reward their friends and relatives.

A Kenya National Bureau of Statistics officer Mr. Wilson Etwasi said there should be no confusion between Huduma Namba and population census.

He clarified that whereas Huduma Namba was basically meant for registration, census was strictly for planning purposes and policy formulation, to spur development.

He appealed to the County and Sub County Census Committees to put the right people in place to be able to get the correct information.

He said the success of the exercise will depend on the quality of enumerators picked stressing that the key is accurate and quality statistics for proper planning.

He called on politicians to be good ambassadors and to support the government in its quest to achieve positive results.