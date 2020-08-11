County Commissioner’s office closed for fumigation after Covid-19 positive test

Government operations at the Makueni County Commissioner’s office in Wote town were paralyzed Tuesday when the premises were closed for fumigation after a staffer tested positive for coronavirus.

Members of the public seeking government services were turned away after they found the offices closed.

County Health Executive Committee Member Dr. Andrew Mulwa who led the exercise urged civil servants working at the offices to work from home if possible to curb potential spread of the disease.

‘‘One of the officers tested positive for Covid-19 Sunday hence the need for the fumigation to prevent other officers and members of the public from getting infected,” said Dr. Mulwa.

The county executive also asked residents to limit their visits to the premises to prevent the disease. ‘‘We are urging members of the public to only come to the offices for essential services so as to limit movements,” he said.

However, Dr. Mulwa assured that the premises will be safe for use after fumigation. “We have fumigated all the offices, corridors and the entire compound as a precautionary measure,” he said.

He noted that the coronavirus was quickly spreading across the county and called for adherence of government protocols on the disease.

‘‘The disease has now spread to all the sub counties including Mbooni and Kaiti which had not previously recorded any case and we ask people to be careful,’’ said Dr. Mulwa.

He disclosed the county had in the past one week recorded five deaths and 20 active cases.

‘‘We currently have about 30 Covid-19 patients receiving treatment in our health facilities, however we have challenges in testing and we urge the national government to intervene and ensure that we get results on time,’’ said Dr.Mulwa.

