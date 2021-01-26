County Executive Chief dismisses allegations of players mistreatment

County Executive Member for Youths, Sports, Culture, Gender, and Social Services Laban Mwashigadi, has dismissed claims that section of football queen players who signed up for football trials in Eldoret, for National Super League Club Falcon, were mistreated and forced to go back home.

Speaking to Journalists, Mwashigadi claimed the rumors spreading that some players were mishandled and forced out of the club in Eldoret were misleading. CEC claimed rumors were aimed at tarnishing Samboja’s administration.

“The County government through the sports department is determined to nurture youths’ talents.” He said.

One of the players being sponsored by the County government, said nobody was mishandled or forced out of the camp. Eunice Kisagha, is among players who were selected in the year 2020 for governor Samboja’s Cup and later joined Falcon FC in Eldoret and, she denied that some of them were forced out of the camp.

Other stakeholders in sports within Taita Taveta County claimed rumors were being spread by haters of Samboja.

