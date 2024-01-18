Embu County commits Ksh3 million to boy child programs

The boy child program seeking the rehabilitation of those lost in alcohol, drugs and substance abuse continues to garner support from both the public and private sector from different parts of the country.

On Wednesday, the program received the latest support from the County Government of Embu, a commitment made by Governor Cecily Mbarire during the free-medical camp for screening those in addictions at the Embu Moi Stadium.

“Ksh3 million of Embu County supplementary budget will go towards operationalizing the rehabilitation centre, so that those from this medical camp who are ready to start rehabilitation can do so with immediate effect, and once rehabilitated, they can go for skilling at a TVET,” said Governor Mbarire.

Mbarire said the youth should stop leading a life of ‘kutoa lock’ all the time. She also appreciated having seen first-hand how the screening for de-addiction was carried out.

She lauded the initiative saying the rehabilitation and training programs would transform the lives of the youth.

Last year, the boy child programs also received a Sh3million cheque from the Kenya Pipeline Company Foundation.

In addition, different county governments have committed to implementing the boy child programs in their areas. Already, the programs have taken off in Mombasa, Bomet, Nyeri, Nairobi, and Kiambu counties.

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti committed to establishing a rehabilitation centre for supporting the boy child programs.

Also, 18 county first ladies held a meeting with Pastor Dorcas to discuss implementation of the programs for the vulnerable in their counties.

They included Chair of the County First Ladies Association (CFLA) Allamitu Jattani (Marsabit), Emily Nyaribo (Nyamira), Bishop Saline Barchok (Bomet), Dr.Emily Chesire (Baringo), Madina Ali Issack (Mandera), Habiba Galgalo (Isiolo), Lilian Ekamais (Turkana), and Anne Wamatangi (Kiambu), Mary Kangata (Muranga), Anita Mutula (Makueni), Beverlyne Lelelit (Samburu), SalinaSamoei Bii (Uasin Gishu), and Dr Margaret Makelo (Bungoma), Scovia Kachapin(West Pokot), Fionnah Kiprotich (Elgeyo Marakwet), Grace Wakahora (Laikipia), and Agnes Ochillo (Migori).