County government to establish sacco for hawkers

Written By: KNA

Murang´a Gorvernor Mwangi wa Iria

The Murang’a County Government intends to establish a Sacco to enhance economic activities of hawkers and small-scale traders.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The Sacco dubbed Wachuuzi Cooperative Society, is earmarked to bring together hawkers among other small-scale traders and give them a platform to save and access credit services to support their businesses.

Also Read  Narok family seeks help to raise triplets born during COVID-19

Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria has said the county government has come up with a law which will help establish the new Sacco early this year.

Also Read  PS lauds task-force's role in conservation of Embobut Forest

Wa Iria who was speaking at the county offices said already recruitment of members has started and so far, 30, 000 hawkers and small-scale traders have registered.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The sacco targets more than 100, 000 members and this will enable them to mobilize resources and start giving loans among other credit services to members so as to boost their economic activities.

Also Read  Education CAS says lobby group will lead campaigns for BBI
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR