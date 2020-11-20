County Governments set to increase oxygen reserves in respective hospitals

County Governments are set to increase the capacity of oxygen reservoirs to allow for an increase in oxygen supply to at least 50 beds in each isolation facility.

The Council of Governors (COG) at the same time resolved to increase the availability of portable oxygen to all Level 4 hospitals.

The development followed the 16th extraordinary council meeting meant to deliberate on a raft of issues including the management of the escalating Covid-19 infection cases at the community level, the overstretched facilities, overwhelmed and emotionally fatigued frontline workers and the delayed disbursement of funds to county administrations.

The COG also resolved to designate well-equipped health facilities across the country to be utilized by healthcare workers and their families for treatment in the event that they contract the virus.

A comprehensive medical cover for health care workers was also, a subject of discussion with CoG saying they were working on modalities to ensure that medics, as well as their families, were under a medical scheme.

All frontline health workers will henceforth be entitled to support of psychological counsellors who will hold weekly debriefings to address mental and emotional strains arising from Covid-19.

The COG, while urging healthcare workers to suspend their strike notice, said they will on Monday hold a meeting with Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and his National Treasury counterpart Ukur Yatani to conclusively discuss issues related to insurance as well as allowances.

On Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), the COG say they will endeavour to ensure all healthcare workers have access to quality PPEs pre-approved by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS).

To curb the community spread at the county level, COG say they will be beginning Monday embark on a campaign dubbed “No mask, No Services” “Bila Barakoa, Bila Huduma” that will encompass rigorous public sensitization on Covid-19 as well as enhance civic responsibility.

The COG at the same time faulted the National Treasury for failing to pay out equitable funds to counties which they say were last received three months ago.

COG Chair Wycliff Oparanya says the delays are hindering effective general operations of the counties including targeted responses to Covid-19 escalating cases adding that if the situation prevailed into the fourth month, counties could be forced to shut down all services.