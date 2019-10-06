County govts warned against issuing licences to bars within schools

Written By: Felicity Gitonga
20

County governments have been cautioned against issuing licenses to bars operating within learning institutions.

NACADA CEO Victor Okioma says the increase in the prevalence of drugs and alcohol in schools is attributed to a violation of the law that prohibits bars from operating within learning institutions.

Earlier this year, regional commissioners were ordered to ensure no bars are located within 300 meters of learning institutions to ensure learning is not disrupted in schools.

Okioma also lamented the negligence by authorities in ensuring enforcement of the directive.

His sentiments echoed by Narok County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti who said issuing of licenses should not be politicized.

Narok government administrators have since vowed to work with NACADA to ensure bars operating within schools are shut down and their licenses revoked to protect the school going.

 

 

