County launches investigations on murder of Kenyan fisherman

Homa Bay security team has started an inquest into the killing of a 28-year-old fisherman in Lake Victoria by suspected Ugandan security officers.

The area County Commissioner Moses Lilan said the County security team had started negotiations with their Ugandan counterparts to get to the root of the matter and resolve the perennial conflict in the lake.

He revealed that the Ugandan security team had earlier on arrested 36 Kenyan fishermen prior to the shooting of the fisherman.

The deceased identified as Arafat Okinyi Nguka alias Major was shot dead by security officials from Lolwe Island in Uganda Friday morning. The suspects later dumped Okinyi’s body near Ringiti Island.

Addressing the press Sunday, Lilan said they had started negotiations with their counterpart in Uganda to avert recurrence of such conflicts in the Lake.

The administrator said that the first process of the negotiation ensured unconditional release of the 36 Kenya fishermen who were detained at Lolwe Island in Uganda together with their nine fishing boats which were confiscated.

“We agreed that the fishermen who were detained be freed together with their nine boats,” he said.

Lilan stated that he had dispatched a delegation of national government administration officials, police and beach management unit officials to Lolwe Island in Uganda to negotiate for the release of the fishermen.

The administrator said that they are going to hold meetings with security officials from Uganda to enhance peaceful co-existence.

The negotiations will also address unauthorized fines which Kenyan fishermen are forced to part with in Lake Victoria.