County officials warned against meddling with Sacco affairs

Written By: KBC Reporter

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has hailed the role played by the co-operative movement in wealth and employment creation.

Kiraitu told Meru County officials to avoid meddling in the affairs of the cooperative movement in the area noting that Saccos should be left to run their societies as per the wishes of their members.

Speaking during the launch of the Meru County Co-operative Societies Forum that brings together Saccos from the area, Meru Governor Kiraitu Murun said county officials whenever invited to attend Sacco meetings should only offer their views when requested to and avoid imposing their views.

He also hailed the role played by Saccos in uplifting the living standards of the area.

