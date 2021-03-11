County officials warned against meddling with Sacco affairs

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has hailed the role played by the co-operative movement in wealth and employment creation.

Kiraitu told Meru County officials to avoid meddling in the affairs of the cooperative movement in the area noting that Saccos should be left to run their societies as per the wishes of their members.

Speaking during the launch of the Meru County Co-operative Societies Forum that brings together Saccos from the area, Meru Governor Kiraitu Murun said county officials whenever invited to attend Sacco meetings should only offer their views when requested to and avoid imposing their views.

He also hailed the role played by Saccos in uplifting the living standards of the area.

Japanese logistics firm KiliMOL has selected Kenya as the Launchpad for its agricultural machinery.

Speaking during the first field demonstration at Kandongu in Mwea, KiliMOL Project Manager Mikio Oyama said the firm targets to use lessons from Kenya to improve the machinery for other African countries.

The firm is banking on the compactness of the machineries that target small scale farmers to contribute to higher yields in Africa.