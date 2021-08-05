County partners with NHIF to launch Universal Health Care program

Bomet County has partnered with NHIF to launch a Universal Health Care program targeting more than 8000 families and their dependents.

Governor Hillary Barchok said they have set aside Ksh 60 million this financial year for the program saying they have already paid NHIF for six month.

He added they will increase the number to 10,000 this month saying they will liaise with churches to identify the needy people who are not registered with NHIF.

Barchok said the County Government will ensure the program runs without a hitch, thanking the County Assembly and National Government for their support.

NHIF manager Bomet Joseph Fambai said lauded the initiative saying it will enhance access to quality health care for Bomet residents.

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the County Government saying the program will relieve them the burden and financial strain while seeking healthcare services.