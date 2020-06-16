County procures 44 hospital beds to boost fight against COVID 19

Busia County has purchased 44 double crank hospital beds for COVID 19 isolation ward at a cost of Ksh 5.21 million.

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong said the move is in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive that each county should have at least 300 beds to cater for COVID 19 patients.

“Today we have 44 beds but we shall continue increasing the numbers because we have been given 30 days to have the 300 bed capacity,” he said.

Ojaamong stated that the Ksh 5 billion that was allocated by the National government to the county is still being appropriated by the County budget committee before being spent.

He added that the local health facilities might have constraints in terms of supplies as the financial year comes to an end.

“We are trying to address some of the issues like staff allowances and we believe payments will be made by the end of this week,” he said adding that health staff should not be demoralized while discharging their duties.

The Governor reiterated that the County should be given special treatment to enable it have a separate isolation centre for residents.

“The issue of truck drivers is not our making but it is because of this highway that we are in this situation,” he said.

Busia Chief Officer of Health Dr. Isaac Omeri regretted that currently, the region has only one isolation and treatment facility with a 124 bed capacity.

“We have also converted the Agricultural Training Centre (ATC) into an isolation facility and we are also trying to improve other rooms within Alupe hospital to accommodate more patients,” he said.

He further explained that the County has tried its best to ensure that patients at the isolation facilities are fed despite the many challenges. “We have also set aside Ksh 3.5 million from the County’s budget to improve the status of Alupe facility,” he noted.