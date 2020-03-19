County puts in place stringent measures against coronavirus

The County Government of Taita Taveta has put in place stringent measures to prevent the spreading of the virus in the County.

Deputy Governor Majala Mlagui said they will work closely with all stakeholders across the County to ensure the measures are implemented.

Mlagui also recognized the County security team led by the County Commissioner Madam Rhoda Onyancha and the County Police Commander Said Kiprotich for being in frontline in enforcing measures as issued by National Government Corona Virus (COVID-19) Emergency Response committee and County Emergency Response team.

She has appealed to all business operators in the County to ensure that they provide washing facilities such as clean water and liquid soap or alcohol – based hand sanitizer to their customers.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Medical experts worldwide have also urged people to intensively wash, dust, and disinfect homes, vehicles, gym equipment and offices, among others as a precautionary measure.

Operations at the Holili-Taveta border post were slow following directives that goods and people from countries with confirmed COVID-19 cases such as Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, among other will not be allowed into the Country.

Speaking at the Custom Centre boardroom in Tanzanian boarder during a County strategic security meeting, the County Commissioner reiterated the Government’s stand in ensuring that everybody comply with measures given by the Emergency Response teams.

“Nobody will be allowed into the Country except Kenyan citizens and foreigners with valid resident or working permits, when allowed they must proceed to self-quarantine or to a Government-designated quarantine facility.” He said.