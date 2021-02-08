County vehicle wasn’t transporting arms, County Govt claims

The Marsabit County Government has distanced itself from a suspected arms racket after a County vehicle was impounded allegedly transporting weapons.

Four suspects are in police custody after they were arrested by officers from the Border Patrol Unit, for supplying arms, ammunition and ration to warring factions in the strife-torn Turbi – Sololo border.

According to the DCI, a County Government vehicle was used to transport an AK47 rifle and 10 rounds of ammunition.

Marsabit Deputy Governor Solomon Gubo Riwe has accused the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), of transmitting sensational content through their social media platforms without verifying with the County Government.

Police officers are in pursuit of Sololo MCA Halkano Konsa, who was in control of the vehicle.

Riwe as well as CEC for Water Adan Kaneno however claim that the said vehicle was carrying a driver and a water technician who were on an official field mission from Friday 5th February to Monday 8th February to repair boreholes at Bori in Butiye ward, Badanrero in Obbu ward, Elle Borr in Uran ward and Kambi Nyooka of Turbi ward.

Riwe said police have not yet communicated the circumstances under which the driver and the technician were arrested.

The Deputy Governor insists that information on social media claiming the vehicle was transporting arms is unfounded and meant to taint the County Government’s image.

He said the DCI should have taken time to interrogate the situation independent from media sensationalism and political undertones that continue to drive ethnic conflicts in Marsabit County.

Riwe and Kaneno called upon the DCI to investigate the matter with the thoroughness it deserves, and urged members of public and the various communities living in Marsabit to uphold peace and avoid divisive propaganda on social media and some mainstream media houses.

The DCI however insists that the arrested suspects will be presented before court on Monday February 8th, while the riffle will be subjected to ballistic examination by our ballistic experts and adduced as an exhibit in court during trial.