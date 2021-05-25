Couple, son accused of killing daughter to remain in custody

A couple and their son accused of beating to death their 15 year old daughter will remain in custody for seven days to allow police to conclude investigations.

The trio was arraigned in court over the incident which occurred last Thursday at Jamhuri showground quarters in Nairobi.

According to the investigating officer Pascal Mwachiro who is based at the Directorate of Criminal Investigation Kilimani, the girl went missing on May 16, and resurfaced four days later.

Mwachiro further told the Court that preliminary investigations show she was beaten with a pipe rod.

The prosecution told Court they need more time to collect DNA samples from the suspects and conduct a mental assessment.

The trio were arrested last Friday after the management of Coptic Hospital made a report at Kilimani Police Station that one female teenager brought to the facility after collapsing had succumbed to injuries suspected to have been inflicted by the parents.