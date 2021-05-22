Couple arrested after daughter’s fatal beating

Detectives based in Nairobi’s Kilimani area are probing a case where a couple and brother to a 15-year-old girl, are suspected to have beaten her to death on Thursday night for running away from home.

The parents were arrested alongside their son, a student at the Technical University of Kenya (TUK).

Coptic hospital’s management through Ms Norine Mwende a clinical officer told detectives that on May 20 at around 9 pm the hospital received a 15-year-old patient, a student at Kiteta Girls Secondary in Mbooni, Makueni County.

She was accompanied by her father, Frankline Ntwiga Marangu for a medical check-up, since she had allegedly run away from home and failed to report to school.

She was examined and discharged, and the father took her back home at Jamhuri showground quarters.

However, in the wee hours of Friday, the deceased was rushed to the same hospital after she allegedly collapsed at home following a serious beating from her parents.

Sadly, she was pronounced dead on arrival. The clinical officer said that her body had bruises all over, a sign that she had been seriously assaulted.

The detectives who visited the scene recovered one PPR pipe believed to have been used to beat up the deceased and is being held as an exhibit.

The three are in custody at Kilimani police station. The body is awaiting postmortem at Coptic hospital morgue.