Court acquits father, says daughter lied to avoid school

A Murang’a court acquitted a man on Tuesday after he was falsely accused of defiling his teenage daughter.

Senior Resident Magistrate Eric Analo declared Samuel Kibugi innocent, finding that the 14-year-old had made the accusations out of spite.

Witnesses and evidence presented in court revealed that the girl fabricated the claims because she did not want to attend school and was disciplined by her father for skipping classes.

“The victim is quite stubborn and did not want to go to school. She did not specify the time or place of the alleged assault,” Magistrate Analo said in his ruling.

The girl initially alleged that her father assaulted her on various dates between May and June, but was unable to provide clear details during testimony.

Her mother, Rachel Wanjiku, stated that her daughter had a pattern of avoiding school and often acted out to avoid disciplinary action.

Wanjiku added that the school principal frequently called to report her daughter’s absenteeism, and the accusations were her way of evading school.

In his defence, Kibugi explained that he had recently disciplined his daughter for missing school, which she resented.

Following this, she reported him to a village elder, who involved the area chief, leading to Kibugi’s arrest. Before his acquittal, Kibugi had spent five months in remand.