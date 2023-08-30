Court acquits MP Babu Owino in DJ Evolve shooting case

A Milimani Law Court has acquitted Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino in a case where he was charged for the shooting of Felix Orinda, popularly known as DJ Evolve.

Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi while giving his judgment said the victim absolved MP Owino from the fateful night shooting incident saying he could not ascertain whether the shot was from the MPs firearm as the place was dark.

On March 2023 during the hearing of the case at the same Court Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi said the legislator had a case to answer where he was charged with two counts, attempted murder and misuse of firearm.

While acquitting him, he said he had extensively analyzed the evidence brought before the court by the defence and prosecution released Babu under section 215 of the constitution on grounds that victim denied quarrelling with the accused during the fateful night and though he was shot could not ascertain it was from which fire arm as the place was dark.

The elated legislator walked out of the court, held brief prayers and said despite being acquitted of any wrongdoing, he would only consider himself victorious the time the DJ, who is bedridden, will be able to stand and walk with him.

The shooting incident occurred at a Nairobi night club in January 2020.

Reporting by Michael Mwandigha