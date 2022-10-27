Court adjourns case against 5 SSU detectives accused of abduction

A Kahawa court has adjourned a matter in which five detectives are being investigated into the disappearance of a Kenyan, Nicodemus Mwania Mwange, and two Indian nationals, Mohamed Zaid Sami, Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan.

The five police officers from the disbanded Special Service Unit (SSU) under investigation include Joseph Mwenda Mbaya, David Chepcheng Kipsoi, Stephen Luseno Mutunda, Paul Njogu Muriithi and Simon Muhuga Gikonyo.

The suspects were arrested at Internal Affairs Unit headquarters in Upper Hill on Wednesday and are being investigated for the offences of conspiracy to commit a felony as well as abduction.

They were arraigned in court days after four other detectives appeared before the court over the matter.

Chief Magistrate Diana Mochache allowed an application by the five suspects to file a formal application against the state’s request to have them detained for 30 days to allow conclusive investigations.

The court was also requested to order DNA samples taken from the respondents for purposes of profiling and comparison with some recovered items believed to belong to the missing two Indian nationals.

The state, through SADPP Michael Sang and SPC Harrison Kiarie, is also seeking court authorization to subject electronic gadgets recovered from the five detectives for forensic examination.

The matter has been scheduled for mention on October 31st, 2022, when the court will hear the application by the counsel representing all 9 detectives.