Court allows ODPP to introduce new evidence in Obado graft case

Migori Governor Okoth Obado is expected to take a fresh plea in a case where he is accused of irregularly siphoning out monies from county coffers.

In the latest development, Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi of the anti-corruption court allowed the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to amend the charge sheet where Obado alongside 15 other persons is charged with conspiracy to commit economic crimes.

Specifically, the prosecutor says Obado entered into fraudulent deals that led to the embezzlement of Ksh 256 million from his county government.

According to the Prosecution, Obado ‘unlawfully acquired public property and used monies from the County for personal gain; to pay school fees for his children abroad & to buy a home in Loresho on behalf of his daughter.’

The Prosecution told the court there is evidence to prove the existence of a relationship between the accused persons, some of whom are family members of the governor.

“There is evidence to prove that the Governor & the other accused persons had a conflict of interest in contracts awarded by the County Government of Migori to different entities between 2014 and 2016.” The prosecutor said

While allowing the fresh body of facts to support the case, the Chief Magistrate noted that “the law provides that at any stage before the close of the prosecution case, the charge sheet can be amended if it is realized that it is defective or there are new facts that has come to the attention or knowledge of the prosecution.”

“I do not agree that the prosecution has not demonstrated why there is a need to amend the charge sheet. It is informed by new evidence they have discovered. It is also timely because the prosecution witness number one (PW1) just started testifying and defense will not be prejudiced.” He said

Amid opposition to the new charge sheet by Obado, the chief magistrate noted that what is important going forward is to give Obado and the other accused time to study the new evidence and prepare for their defense.

More to follow….