The burial of slain Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen has been postponed.

The burial that was scheduled to take place Monday afternoon was pushed to Tuesday after organizers only managed to get eight Jewish priests instead of 10 as required by Jewish traditions.

Earlier the high court had allowed Cohen’s wife Sarah Wairimu Kamotho to attend the burial.

Both Wairimu’s and Cohen’s family lawyers had agreed that the burial of the businessman be conducted in accordance with the Jewish rites.

With the latest development, Wairimu’s lawyer Phillip Murgor has said he will seek another order allowing his client to attend the ceremony.

Lady Justice Stella Mutuku had also directed prison authorities to escort Mrs Cohen to the Jewish Cemetery on Wangari Maathai Road where Cohen was to be laid to rest in a private ceremony, according to his last wishes as stated in his will.

Cohen’s sister Gabrielle Cohen is reported to have travelled back to Netherlands and would not attend the burial.

Will

Cohen did not leave any of his property and money to his widow Sarah. The will reading ceremony was presided over by Lawyer Chege Kirundi at his chambers last Friday.

It is said that Sarah Wairimu, through her legal team, will contest the will in court alleging that the confidential document had been compromised.

Sarah Wairimu is the main suspect in the murder case that left Kenyans in shock.

Cohen, whose decomposing body was found inside an underground water tank at his Kitsuru home after an eight-week search.

Wairimu who is currently remanded at the Lang’ata Women’s Prison is expected to be charged with the murder of her husband on September 26th after undergoing a mental examination.