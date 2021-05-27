Court annuls President Kenyatta’s 128 parastatal appointments


President Uhuru Kenyatta

A three-judge bench of the High Court has quashed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s appointments of 128 State Corporations heads and board members.

In the ruling, the court said the appointments should be made in a transparent manner which includes declaration of vacancies and interviews to give all Kenyans a fair chance.

Among the affected appointees include Retired Chief of Defense Forces Gen. Julius Karangi, Former Kenya National Union of Teachers chairman Mudzo Nzili, former Mombasa gubernatorial candidate Suleiman Shabhal, Former governors Benjamin Cheboi (Baringo), Doyo Godana (Isiolo) among other individuals.

The appointments were done in 2018 by the Head of State and Cabinet Secretaries.

The ruling was made following a case filed by Katiba Institute and the Africa Centre for Open Governance (AfriCOG) who sued the State over the appointments saying that the law was not followed.

The Court also invalidated various post-2010 statutes which allow appointments to parastatals without requiring fair competition or merit.

By Beth Nyaga

