Court awards Karua Ksh. 2.5 million for “miscarried justice”

East African Court of Justice (EACJ) has awarded former Kirinyaga County Gubernatorial aspirant Martha Karua Ksh 2.5 million for violating her right to fair hearing in a petition against Governor Waiguru’s election.

In her petition lodged before the Kerugoya High Court on 5th September 2017, Martha Karua claimed that the election was not free, fair and verifiable and therefore void and invalid.

Other claims included voter bribery, her agents been locked out of polling stations, cheating, intimidation and use of unauthorized persons to man polling stations.

Her petition challenging the election of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru was dismissed on 14th June 2018.

Karua later moved to the Court of Appeal a week after the Kerugoya High Court dismissed her petition.

Her case was later dismissed by the Supreme Court in August 2019 saying she did not observe the 60-day rule.

“The Reference challenged the Republic of Kenya, through its judicial organ, for violating the Applicant’s right to fair trial, a fair hearing and access to substantive justice and in so doing failed to abide by its own Constitution and its commitment to the fundamental and operational principles of the East African Community as enshrined in the Treaty,” ruled EACJ.

In awarding Karua compensation for her injustice, the East African Court of Justice in its judgment declared that the State infringed on the Applicant’s right to access justice.

Martha Wangari Karua was represented by Donald Deya and Esther Mnaro while the Kenyan government was represented by Ms Mitchelle Omuom.

Interveners in the case were represented by Counsel Patrick Barasa.