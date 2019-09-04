Court bans live TV transmission of Kitany-Linturi divorce case

Written By: Ben Troy Njue
4

The court has banned live coverage of the divorce case involving Meru Senator Mithika Linturi and his estranged wife Mary Anne Kitany.

Both Parties to the case raised concern over live streaming of the proceedings, but allowed the media to cover the case in the remaining cross examination of 16 witnesses.

The court also heard that some of the witnesses in the case have been receiving threats.

During her cross examination by lawyer Danstun Omari, Kitany said some witnesses from Meru who had been lined up to testify in her divorce proceedings against Senator Linturi have expressed concerns over their safety after alleged threats on their lives. The witnesses according to Kitany are no longer willing to testify in the case.

The former chief of staff at the deputy president’s office insists that her marriage with Linturi was sealed on 26 March 2018 and not 16 April 2016 as indicated on the invitation card and that the change of days was by mutual consent by her and the senator.

She adds that photos and the sworn affidavit presented to the court confirm the marriage between the two.

She also claimed that she spent eight million shillings to  put up a house for Linturi’s father and a further 26 million  towards the building  of  Linturi’s house  at  his rural home in Meru.

The case was adjourned to September 24 2019.

 

