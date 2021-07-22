Court clears Moses Kuria of assault charges

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has been acquitted of assault charges against Joyce Wanja.

Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku acquitted the legislator after the complainant withdrew the case against him saying she had forgiven him.

Thursday’s ruling by the Milimani court means the outspoken Gatundu South legislator is a free man.

In an application before court, the complainant dropped the charges of alleged assaulted by the MP after a TV show at the Royal Media Services offices in December 2019.

Wanja, a TV presenter with one of RMS’s vernacular TV brands (Inooro TV), in fact, denies being coerced or paid to drop the case.

Kuria had been released on a 20,000 shillings bond pending hearing of the matter.