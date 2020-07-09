Court commits killer mother to mental hospital for treatment

The High Court seating in Naivasha has ordered that the woman who killed her four children in Naivasha be committed to Mathare mental hospital for treatment.

High Court Judge Richard Mwongo said that the accused Beatrice Mwende be transferred from Naivasha medium prison where she is currently being held to the mental institution with immediate effect.

Through a video-link, the judge directed that the former untrained teacher undergoes treatment in the mental facility before a report is presented in the court in two months to determine her progress.

The 42-year-old who is represented by Advocate F.I Mburu did not take plea after a psychiatrist report indicated that she was not fit to stand trial.

According to Prosecution Counsel Jackline Abuga, based on the mental report the accused could not take plea as she needed to be treated.

“Based on the report from a psychiatrist we are making an application to commit the suspect to a mental hospital as an inpatient,” she said.

The advocate did not oppose the application adding that he was in possession of the mental assessment report that directed that the accused goes for further treatment and observation.

The murdered minors were Melody Warigia (8yrs), Willy Macharia (6yrs), Samantha Njeri (4yrs) and Whitney Nyambura (2yrs).

During an emotional burial ceremony on Thursday last week in Kinangop Nyandarua County, the family denied that the suspect was depressed or had any financial constraints.

According to the report done by Dr. S. W. Karanja a consultant psychiatrist in Gilgil sub-county hospital, the accused exhibited symptoms of a mental illness.

“My impression is schizophreniform disorder due to the delusions and hallucinations she has been experiencing,” he said in the report.

The psychiatrist in his assessment noted that the mother of six experienced auditory hallucinations of her ex-boyfriend talking to her and she heard his voice while in cells.

“Her memory and judgment are intact though she also experiences tactile hallucinations of the ex-boyfriend having sex with her,”

“She has never been treated of mental illness before but has been hearing voices and experiences her ex-boyfriend having sex and strangling her on every 26th of every month,” reads the report in parts.

The case will come up for hearing on 23rd of September.