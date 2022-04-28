Court declines to allow independent candidates to form coalition

The High Court has declined to issue orders allowing Independent candidates in the August polls to form a coalition.

Justice Anthony Mrima ruled Thursday that there will be a constitutional crisis if orders sought are granted. He also ruled that the petitioners will not suffer any prejudice.

The court also noted that the electoral process will be held in limbo and interfere with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) election timelines.

A group of independent candidates had petitioned the High Court to allow them to form a coalition ahead of the August 9th General Election.

They wanted the court to declare sections of the General Election Regulations that bar independent candidates from forming coalitions as unconstitutional.

Elsewhere, the Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has 21 days to investigate and present a report to the high court in Mombasa on the abduction and disappearance of Mohamed Abubakar Said, a terror suspect who has a Kshs 10 million bounty on his head.

Mombasa High Court Resident Judge John Mativo found police at fault for neglecting the alleged kidnapping despite the matter being reported to them.

The suspect was allegedly picked up at gunpoint from a mosque in the Seven Up area of Majengo, Mombasa, on 14th of October, 2021 after prayers and has not been seen since.

Umma University student Mohamed Abubakar Said is among five suspects wanted by the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over terrorism allegations and for joining the Al-Shabaab terrorist group.

However, Justice Mativo noted that Said’s inclusion on this list was to cover up the police’s failure to investigate his disappearance.

Haki Africa, which joined the case as an interested party, told the court that it had forwarded to the police video and audio files to assist them in investigating the case but they did not do so.