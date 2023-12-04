Court declines to cancel a Chinese bond as applied by ODPP

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution application to have Chen Chao a Chinese investor, bond and bail cancelled and have him detained Monday hit a snag after a Kiambu Court dismissed their application.

In its ruling, the court barred the police from harassing the businessman or arresting him until the matter is heard and determined.

Through his lawyer Danstan Omari, Chen told court the application by the office of the DPP lacks merits and should not be allowed.

The court has ordered the office of the director of public prosecution to notify the Ugandan government through the Interpol that the accused will not leave Kenya until the matter is heard.

The Director of Public Prosecution was further directed to extract proceedings before the 14th of December failure to which the court will give back the accused person Chao his passport.

Chen Chao was arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by immigration officials en-route to Uganda.

The case will be mentioned on 14th December 2023 to confirm compliance and for further directions.