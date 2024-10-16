Court declines to grant conservatory orders stopping Gachagua’s impeachment proceedings

The three Judge bench of the High Court led by Justice Eric Ogola has declined to grant conservatory orders to stop Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment proceedings by Senate.

The court has cited that it has established a prima facie case and that no prejudice will be suffered by the Gachagua if the order is not granted.

The petitioner should allow the legislative process to conclude.

The Court said it would deliver a remedy after the legislative process is over.

The bench has cited that if someone is sworn in before the case is concluded that would be unconstitutional . The Petitioners had allayed fears that someone would be sworn in.