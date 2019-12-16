Court declines to stop Nairobi Governor Sonko’s impeachment

The High Court has declined to issue orders stopping the planned impeachment of Nairobi county governor Mike Sonko who is facing graft charges amounting to 357 million shillings.

Justice Weldon Korir instead directed the parties, Concerned Citizens Alliance to file a formal application in regard to the intended impeachment.

Two officials of Concerned Citizens Alliance, George Bush and Lawrence Oyugi told the court on Monday that some Nairobi Members of County Assembly had planned to impeach the governor.

Sonko was barred from accessing office on Wednesday last week after he was charged with several corruption and abuse of office charges.

The court also declined to stop criminal proceedings against Sonko for allegedly assaulting police officers during his arrest on December 6, 2019 in Voi.

They were directed to serve the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) with an application they had filed seeking to stop Sonko’s prosecution.

In the petition the two had argued that Sonko’s rights as an accused person had been infringed hence, he was not properly before the court as an accused person but a victim.

Sonko is expected to be charged in Voi court on Wednesday with assault charges.