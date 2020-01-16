Court declines to suspend graft case against Nairobi Governor

The High Court has declined to temporarily suspend the on-going graft case against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko in connection with the alleged irregular payment of 357 million shillings at City Hall.

Lady Justice Mumbi Ngugi ruled that Sonko failed to demonstrate sufficient reasons to warrant the court to order stay of criminal proceedings against him.

Sonko lost his bid to temporarily suspend his criminal trial and further stop the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission from investigating him over the alleged misappropriation of 357 million shillings county funds.

In her ruling lady Justice Ngugi ruled that the application must be argued in court by both parties including the state.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



In the application Sonko through his lawyer Cecil Miller had claimed that the Investigations by EACC were biased and meant to settle scores with the governor.

Meanwhile Tob Cohen’s Widow Sarah Wairimu got a reprieve after the high court allowed her access to her Kitisuru home and specifically her bedroom.

In allowing her request the court said the specified items which include clothes, shoes, handbags and grooming products are deemed necessary to afford her a comfortable life under the circumstances.

According to the court, Wairimu will collect the items under the supervision of officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and her lawyer Philip Murgor.

However, the court declined her request to be given full access to the Kitisuru matrimonial house which is currently guarded by police saying it has no jurisdiction to do so.

The court further declined to grant Wairimu access to other rooms in the house.