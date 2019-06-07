Court declines to suspend NKB takeover by Kenya Commercial Bank

Written By: Ben Njue/Ben Chumba
36

The planned acquisition of NBK by KCB will remain in force pending the hearing and determination of a case challenging its legality.
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

The High court has declined to issue conservatory orders suspending the takeover of National Bank of Kenya (NBK) by the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB).

Justice Weldon Korir instead certified the matter urgent and directed the petition challenging the acquisition of NBK by KCB group to be heard on 26th June this year.

Also Read  Co-op bank targets to expand its leasing business

The high court refused to temporarily suspend the deal as sought by petitioners Evans Aseto and John Kiptoo who allege that there has been no public participation in the process.

Also Read  MKU, PELUM and Red Cross to plant over 3,000 trees in three days

The petitioners are apprehensive that if the acquisition of NBK by KCB is allowed, many Kenyans will lose their jobs.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR