Court declines to suspend NKB takeover by Kenya Commercial Bank

The High court has declined to issue conservatory orders suspending the takeover of National Bank of Kenya (NBK) by the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB).

Justice Weldon Korir instead certified the matter urgent and directed the petition challenging the acquisition of NBK by KCB group to be heard on 26th June this year.

The high court refused to temporarily suspend the deal as sought by petitioners Evans Aseto and John Kiptoo who allege that there has been no public participation in the process.

The petitioners are apprehensive that if the acquisition of NBK by KCB is allowed, many Kenyans will lose their jobs.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Tell Us What You Think