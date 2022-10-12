Court declines to withdraw Ksh 81M graft case against Lenolkulal

A Nairobi Magistrate Court has Wednesday declined to withdraw the Ksh 80.7 million graft case against former Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal and others directing the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to file a formal application

The court through Magistrate Thomas Nzioki further directed that all parties are served and a consent letter from the ODPP be presented in court in regards to the withdrawal.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) seeks to recover Ksh.80.7 million from the county boss.

EACC filed the petition in September 2019 on grounds that Oryx Service Station, a company allegedly registered under the governor’s name, received Ksh.80,715,000 in county funds between 2013 and 2018.

The anti-corruption body wants to repossess the entire amount which it has since labelled as proceeds of crime.

“Prior to the institution of the suit the commission froze Ksh.14 million and properties in Karen, Nairobi purchased for Ksh. 60 million which were determined to have been purchased with funds from the illegal contracts founded on conflict of interest,” EACC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Nzioki has also granted the former Governor his passport to allow him to travel and later return it.

This comes after Lenolkulal filed an application seeking the release of his passport, saying he is supposed to travel on the 4th of November and return on the 12th of November 2022, to attend to his studies organised by Strathmore university,

He in addition noted that it was an internal module.

The former Samburu County boss in request said that he required the passport from the 12th of October to the 20th of November 2022.

In his defence, he said he has not demonstrated any character of being a flight risk once he finishes the task he shall avail the passport in court

The prosecution did not oppose the application.

The court has since directed he returns the passport on the 22nd of November 2022.