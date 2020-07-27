Court detains suspect for spreading false information against CS

Isaac Kibet Yego will be detained at Muthaiga police station for two days after Chief magistrate Martha Mutuku gave the prosecution time to complete investigations.

Yego was arraigned in Court Monday morning for spreading false information against Interior CS Fred Matiangi on social media.

The prosecution had sought to hold the suspect for 14 days saying the nature of investigations will require the help of forensic experts.

Kibet was arrested on 25th July in Eldoret and some gadgets seized during the arrest.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The prosecution argued that releasing him would be detrimental to the case as the accused is likely to access the accounts and interfere with evidence.

Kibet’s legal team had however opposed the application to hold him saying it infringes on his rights.

They argued that the accused had a right to be released on bond under reasonable terms since he has fully cooperated with the police.

Kibet is accused of publishing false information contrary to section 23 of the computer misuse and cybercrimes Act.

According to the charge sheet, Kibet made a post on a Facebook page known as Daily star claiming that CS Matiangi was admitted at Aga Khan Hospital after contracting COVID 19.

The prosecution says the information which went viral on social media was false and intent to cause alarm and panic.

The investigating officers says Kibet later pulled down the post and they will now need to recover it through forensic analysis.