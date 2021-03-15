Court detains Tanzanian citizen arrested trafficking drugs

Tanzanian drug kingpin Ms. Jumanne Maimuna Amir will be detained for 3 days as investigations on her drug syndicate case continues.

Mombasa Magistrate Vincent Adet said Amir will be detained until Thursday to give police time to complete their investigations.

According to the police files the Tanzanian was arrested on Sunday by multi-agency detectives at Moi International Airport in Mombasa with 5.3 kilograms of heroin worth Ksh 15 million.

It was revealed that the lady had traveled with the consignment from South Africa, through Addis Ababa, Ethiopia with the drugs concealed in her suitcase hidden in a false bottom and a false top.

According to the police, the substance was wrapped in four polythene sachets and covered with curry powder and pepper to disguise the scent.